The International Luge Federation (FIL) discussed protection and hygiene protocols being implemented for the upcoming World Cup season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The protocols were among the main topics at the FIL’s latest Executive Board meeting, which was held as a video conference on July 23.

The FIL said that the protocols currently include a maximum number of sleds per race week and more flexible training runs.

Spectators could also be excluded from watching competitions, while side events are also expected to be halted under the provisional measures.

The number of referees is also set to be reduced.

"The objective of these provisional measures is to protect all athletes as well as all persons involved in the staging of the luge season from COVID-19 infection and thus enable the reliable staging of the upcoming luge season," said Christoph Schweiger, FIL executive director.

"Further adaptations are possible at any time depending on the COVID-19 situation."

Protocols for the Luge World Cup were discussed at the meeting ©Getty Images

The FIL said a deadline for implementing a plane for all scheduled World Cups and FIL Championships will be September 15.

The governing body’s Executive Board also updated the calendar for natural track luge.

Kühtai is scheduled to host the first World Cup event from December 11 to 13, with the second Austrian stop due to take place from January 4 to 6 in Winterleiten.

Passeiertal in Italy is set to host the third World Cup event from January 14 to 17, before Vatra Dornei in Romania hosts the fourth stop from January 22 to 24.

Russia’s capital Moscow is scheduled to stage the penultimate competition from February 19 to 21, with Laas in Italy rounding off the season from February 26 to 28.

The FIL said the events are subject to change.

The governing body also redesigned the race calendar for the youth and junior events based on the ongoing pandemic.