Taekwondo Canada has revealed it does not plan to host a national competition or register athletes for the World Taekwondo Junior Championships because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The World Taekwondo Junior Championships are currently scheduled to take place from October 14 to 18 in Sofia.

Taekwondo Canada executive director Dave Harris and high performance director Guy Thibault said the organisation had taken the decision not to send athletes to the World Championships after extensive research.

A national competition would have had to have been arranged to select the team.

The organisation noted several issues around holding a national event, including inter-provincial travel bans remaining in effect, sparring remains prohibited within some provinces and no insurance coverage for participants.

Potential venues remaining closed and competitors being required to be tested for Covid-19 and isolated prior to competition were also cited as challenges.

The World Taekwondo Junior Championships are due to take place in Sofia in October but currently international visitors to Bulgaria have to undergo a two-week quarantine upon arrival in the country ©World Taekwondo

Further concerns were highlighted around the World Taekwondo Junior Championships itself, with international travel remaining a concern.

Bulgaria currently requires a two-week quarantine period for international travellers arriving in the country.

With the cost being borne by the participants, it would have required competitors to arrive in Bulgaria no later than September 30.

A two-week quarantine would be in effect for all participants upon their return to Canada.

"We understand that this is disappointing but we believe that the greater good will be served with this decision," Harris and Thibault wrote.