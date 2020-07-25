SoFi Stadium's wait to stage its first major event is set to be prolonged again, with the National Football League (NFL) abandoning its remaining pre-season schedule.

Come Los Angeles 2028, the venue is scheduled to host elements of both the Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as football and archery events.

Singer Taylor Swift was due to be performing the first of two curtain-raising tour dates at SoFi Stadium today, but her entire tour was cancelled and all other summer concerts at the venue also called off.

NFL owners and players have now agreed to scrap pre-season games as part of negotiations to get the 2020 campaign started, meaning the wait for a major event will be longer still.

The Los Angeles Rams' primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football is now scheduled to be the first one to take place at SoFi Stadium on September 13.

One week later, the Los Angeles Chargers - one of two NFL teams preparing to play at the venue - will face the Kansas City Chiefs, the current Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes, who signed the richest athlete contract in history earlier this month, is due to play in SoFi Stadium's second game ©Getty Images

However, there will be a limited number of fans at those games - if any at all - should they go ahead as planned.

The Rams this week revealed that a limit of 15,000 guests is expected to be in place if they are permitted, and that those in attendance will need to wear a mask unless eating or drinking.

Social distancing will be enforced at all times, according to the team, and guests would have to sign a waiver and pass a temperature check.

Both teams have already told some fans that their tickets will not be valid due to the reduced capacity.

As construction work on the stadium continues, the Los Angeles Times yesterday reported that another six workers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases from the site to 55.

At the start of this month, stadium management said construction was 97 per cent complete.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $5 billion (£4.1 billion/€4.6 billion).