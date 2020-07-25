The Desert Challenge Games - one of only two events on this year's World Para Athletics Grand Prix schedule not yet cancelled - has now met that fate.

The event, in Arizona in the United States, had been postponed but it was hoped it could be staged later in the year.

Its original dates were April 2 to 5.

However, Arizona Disabled Sports and US Paralympics Track and Field have now been forced to cancel the event.

"While we had hoped to be able to set another date in 2020, the health and safety of participants and those supporting the event is our highest priority", said a statement.

Arizona is one of the US states hit hardest by the pandemic, reporting more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Just one Grand Prix event, the 13th Tunis International Meeting, has not been formally cancelled - but that was originally scheduled for June and it is unlikely it will be able to go ahead later in the year given the global health crisis.

In all, seven Grand Prix legs have now been cancelled.

Just like the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, another of the sport's flagship events - the World Para Athletics European Championships in Polish city Bydgoszcz - was postponed until 2021.