Saint-Brevin becomes 1,000th region to be given "Terre de Jeux" label by Paris 2024

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet took part in a run in Saint-Brevin to mark the coastal town becoming the 1,000th to be given the "Terre de Jeux 2024" label by organisers.

Estanguet, who ran the 2,024-metre distance with children and elected officials, said it was a "symbolic milestone" and thanked municipalities in France for their backing of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Paris 2024 awards the "Terre de Jeux 2024" designation - which translates as "Playground 2024" - to local authorities who want to support organisers of the Games.

"We have awarded the Terres de Jeux label to 1,000 municipalities," Estanguet said, according to the Ouest-France newspaper.

"We are on the way to succeed.

"As luck would have it, Saint-Brevin is the 1,000th, it is a symbolic milestone."

Saint-Brévin-Les-Pins est officiellement la 1000ème ville #TerredeJeux2024 et je comprends pourquoi !



Une belle énergie collective, beaucoup de sport et de très bons moments de partage. C'est ça l'esprit des Jeux, c'est ça l'esprit Terre de Jeux 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/K2IWK1BWx0 — Tony Estanguet - OLY (@TonyEstanguet) July 22, 2020

Estanguet added: "The committee is quite pleasantly surprised by the support we receive from the municipalities.

"We want to encourage the development of a virtuous ecosystem around sports practice using the image of the Games.

"This requires the mobilisation of clubs and cities that are committed to developing sport.

"Even if the vast majority of events take place in and around Paris, it was necessary to bring together the territories to create and then maintain this dynamic."