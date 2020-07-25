Members of the French Para-rowing team have been able to train together this month for the first time since the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Rowers trained at Temple-sur-Lot under the guidance of manager Charles Delval.

The French PR3 team - mixed-gender coxed four - is till taking shape after the departure of Élodie Lorandi, who competed at the last World Championships.

Lorandi is also an accomplished swimmer, having won four medals at the London 2012 Paralympics including gold in the women's S10 400 metres freestyle.

France's PR3 team finished seventh at last year's World Championships and have qualified for Tokyo 2020.

Antoine Jesel, Rémy Taranto and Guylaine Marchand were also in the boat, while Robin Le Barreau was the cox.

A replacement for Élodie Lorandi in the PR3 team is being sought ©Getty Images

All four are in contention to represent France in Japan, although Margot Boulet, Erika Sauzeau and Jérôme Hamelin are also competing for places.

The European Championships in Poznan, scheduled for October 9 to 11, promises to be a key event in the Paralympic build-up should it go ahead.

Delval was said to be pleased with the work PR1 athlete Julien Hardi had be doing while in isolation, and fellow solo rower Nathalie Benoit was also at the camp.

So too Perle Bouge and Christophe Lavigne, the French double sculls team.

The group is set to have another training camp at Temple-sur-Lot beginning on August 3.