World Bowling signs partnership with Stack Sports for new events and registration platform

World Bowling has announced a partnership with Stack Sports which will see the International Federation use the GameDay registration, events and website platform.

The GameDay platform is now poised to be used for World Bowling-sanction events across the globe, beginning from October.

All 114 member federations, plus World Bowling's five continental zones, will have access to GameDay.

World Bowling says this will see registration and administration processes simplified and digitised.

The platform will also allow for athletes and member federations view and analyse tournament data more easily, with "defined ranking and career tracking throughout each event and year" accessible.

Andrew Oram, World Bowling’s chief executive Officer, said the Stack Sports partnership could be "the catalyst to start a new era of how we represent our member federations and athletes".

Oram added: "Bowling is a digitally versatile sport due to the level of technology that exists already in the sports centres.

"Our elite events are a showcase for the sport and Stack Sports starts the process of how we will evolve our engagement with federations, our athletes and our fans."

World Bowling was officially recognised by the International Paralympic Committee last year ©Getty Images

World Bowling is set to launch two marquee international competitions next year - the ParaBowling World Cup and IBX Tour.

Andy Graham, Stack Sports' general manager, commented: "We are very pleased to be partnering with World Bowling at such a key time for the sport.

"Our aim every day is to simplify sporting administration and management; to let communities communicate, engage and come together to enjoy sport.

"With World Bowling one of our first major customers to join us on the new platform, we are excited for the opportunity to show-off all of GameDay’s potential and build with World Bowling something very unique."