Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) have confirmed the cancellation of their 2020 events in China, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

The announcement follows the Chinese Government deciding to cancel international events for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s General Administration of Sports made the announcement on July 9, claiming that "science and order" was behind the decision following the outbreak of the virus.

The WTA confirmed seven of their competitions in China have been cancelled following the Government announcement.

The most high-profile of the cancellations is the WTA Finals, which features the top eight singles players and doubles pairings of the season.

It was due to take place from November 1 to 8.

These include the China Open in Beijing, the Wuhan Open, Jiangxi Open and Zhengzhou Open events in October.

The Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai and Guangzhou Open events have also been cancelled.

"We are extremely disappointed that our world-class events in China will not take place this year," said Steve Simon, WTA chairman and chief executive.

"Unfortunately, this decision also includes the cancellation of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and as result, the corresponding Porsche Race to Shenzhen.

“We do however respect the decision that has been made and are eager to return to China as soon as possible next season.

"We would like to acknowledge the significant efforts made by our tournaments in the region throughout this process along with the Chinese Tennis Association for their dedication and commitment to the WTA.

"We share in the disappointment of many around the world who were looking forward to this swing and appreciate all of the continued support from our fans, partners and the entire region, as we continue to navigate the remainder of the 2020 season."

The Shanghai Masters is among the ATP events to be cancelled ©Getty Images

The ATP has said the Shanghai Masters, Asia’s only ATP Masters 1000 tournament, is among its events to be cancelled.

The China Open in Beijing, an ATP 500 event, has also been impacted, along with the Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships, which are both ATP 250 events.

"Our approach throughout this pandemic has been to always follow local guidance when staging events," said Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP chairman.

"We respect the Chinese Government’s decision to do what’s best for the country in response to the unprecedented global situation.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we announce ATP tournaments will not be played in China this year.

"These important events have been a cornerstone of the Tour’s presence in Asia and I want to thank the organisers for their commitment and cooperation.

"Chinese fans are some of the most passionate in the world and I know players will be looking forward to the next opportunity to play in front of them."