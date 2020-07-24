Sports Authority of India extend contracts of foreign coaches for Tokyo 2020

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has confirmed 32 foreign coaches have been handed one-year contract extensions following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021.

The SAI said the contracts of the coaches were due to end in September this year.

The extensions will see the coaches remain in place until September 30 2021.

The 32 coaches are working across 11 Olympic disciplines.

Indian Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said the decision to extend the contracts was taken to ensure athletes can retain continuity with their coaches in the build-up to Tokyo 2020.

"The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics by a year makes it imperative that the same coaches be retained so that athletes are not disadvantaged in any way," Rijiju said.

"A new coach takes time to understand an athlete and the athlete needs time to understand the training process of a coach.

"We don't have that kind of time now."

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to begin on July 23 next year.

Rijiju added that coaches, both from India and overseas, are expected to be given contracts of at least four years or one Olympic cycle.

The contracts would ensure continuity of training, it is claimed.

The four-year contracts are expected to be awarded as India prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, along with the early preparations for Los Angeles 2028.

The SAI said the four-year contracts will be based on the performance of the coaches and recommendations from the national federations.

Each contract will be reviewed annually, with the SAI adding that it will be assessed based on the performance of the coach and their athletes performances in major international events.