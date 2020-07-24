Name and logo for Seattle's NHL expansion team revealed

Seattle's National Hockey League (NHL) expansion team have announced their name, logo and colours - henceforth known as the Seattle Kraken after the mythical sea creature.

The logo honours the Seattle Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association, who became the first team from the United States to win the Stanley Cup when they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in 1917.

It is an "S" like the Metropolitans logo, but with a tentacle and red eye.

"Seattle's a city with a deep maritime history," said Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis.

"I think this name embodies a connection with the sea and a curiosity of what lies beneath it.

"It's a natural tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

"In theory, it reflects the power and aggression in the game of hockey.

"We're hoping that's the kind of tenacity our players show every time they take the ice.

"So I'm excited by it."

A legend from the deep awakens.



Meet the Seattle Kraken → https://t.co/to5BtVVPh1 pic.twitter.com/FQfOdaiGQQ — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

Seattle was named as the NHL's 32nd team in December 2018.

It is expected to participate in an NHL expansion draft in June 2021.

Led by majority owner David Bonderman, the team spent 18 months engaged in extensive research and considered more than 1,200 names and 215,000 fan votes.

The eventual logo was designed in partnership with sportswear manufacturing giant Adidas.

"The jersey design is terrific, and I can't wait to see NHL players wear the unique and distinctive 'S' on their chests on opening night; it will have special meaning for Seattle hockey fans," said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

"I'm thrilled to welcome the Seattle Kraken into the National Hockey League."

The NHL's last expansion franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, reached the Stanley Cup Finals in the 2017-2018 season, their first.