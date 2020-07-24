The European University Sports Association (EUSA) has assisted a documentary film workshop in Slovenia, with a women’s football club among the projects highlighted.

The workshop was organised in Krsko from July 12 to 19, with the Luksuz Produkcija film production company celebrating its 20th anniversary.

EUSA contributed to the week-long event, with the EUSA Office’s European Solidarity Corps volunteer Amelie Bury among the participants.

The EUSA said Bury worked on a project focusing on a Slovenian football coach Ramiza Seferovic, which highlighted the lack of support for women’s football in the country and challenges facing players.

Seferovic founded the ZNK Posajve women’s football team with Tanja Lekic, having previously played alongside her for the Slovenian national team.

The duo aimed to develop a team which could compete in the main league in Slovenia.

Women's football in Slovenia was among the topics explored ©EUSA

Bury’s project aimed to highlight Seferovic and Lekic’s work with players to develop the team, along with their efforts to seek financial support through sponsor partnerships.

The EUSA said Bury’s interest in the project was sparked by the need to support initiatives promoting women’s sport.

Documentaries were showcased at the end of the week-long workshop.

Bury’s film is expected to be shown at a larger documentary festival in the near future.