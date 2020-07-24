Devos and Van Acker selected for Tokyo 2020 by Belgian Paralympic Committee

The Belgian Paralympic Committee (BPC) has announced the second and third athletes selected to represent the country at Tokyo 2020 next year.

Table tennis players Florian Van Acker and Laurens Devos join boccia's Francis Rombouts in the Belgium squad for the postponed Paralympics.

Van Acker, who competes in class 11, and Devos, in class nine, both won gold medals at Rio 2016.

Devos was 15 at the time, becoming the youngest-ever Paralympic Games table tennis champion.

Both also won world titles in 2018.

The BPC Selection Committee, which is now following new criteria, approved naming the duo to Belgium's Tokyo 2020-bound party.

"We support this postponement but it has given rise to a large number of questions," BPC President Anne d'Ieteren said.

"Our selection process in particular has been overhauled.

"We have established new criteria based on the revision of the international criteria by the International Federations, the competition agenda known to date and our own selection philosophy, placed under the sign of performance at the Games."

A Belgian Para-dressage team and the men's goalball side have also qualified for the Games, but individual athletes have not yet had their places confirmed.