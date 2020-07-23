Pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis is set to headline the Internationales Stadionfest (ISTAF) athletics meeting in Berlin, which is planned as one of the first events to welcome back spectators in Germany.

The Swedish star is scheduled to compete on September 13, with an expected 3,500 fans set to be in attendance at the city's iconic Olympic Stadium.

A broadcast will also be available with the ISTAF a World Athletics Continental Tour meeting.

Also confirmed alongside Duplantis is double European 3,000 metres steeplechase champion and local favourite Gesa Felicitas Krause, who last year broke the world best for the women's 2,000m steeplechase in the same stadium.

"Our aim is that ISTAF can set down on a marker for the sport and be a beacon for athletics," said meeting director Martin Seeber.

"Together with our partners we want to show that even in these difficult times we are there for the fans and athletes.

"Certainly it will be different with 3,500 instead of the usual 45,000 spectators, but perhaps it can be a first small step back towards normality.

"We want to set an example for sport and be a beacon for athletics.”@ISTAF_Berlin to go ahead on September 13 with 3500 spectators instead of usual 45,000.



Stay updated on the action and bookmark the World Athletics competition updates page📍



📰:https://t.co/FpCQmUiTSf pic.twitter.com/UrJewWezp2 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 22, 2020

"We are delighted that with our comprehensive shielding and hygiene concept it will be possible for at least several thousand spectators to be present.

"At the core of our planning is the safety and health of everyone.

"We want to say a big thank you to everyone concerned, especially the medical services, the Senate Administration for the Interior and Sport, the respective health department and our partners, that they have shared the journey to this point and we now have the green light."

More details will be announced close to the event.

Athletics has been hosting events online from remote locations during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the likes of the Impossible Games being part of the Diamond League programme instead of in-person competitions.