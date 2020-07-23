Baba Ibrahim Suma-Keita, who was Sierra Leone's flagbearer at the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games, has died at the age of 73.

The long-distance runner competed at two Summer Olympics, firstly the heavily-boycotted Moscow 1980 Games which opened 40 years ago this week.

He finished 46th in the men's marathon in the Russian capital.

At Seoul 1988 he finished 95th in the same event after being given the honour of carrying his country's flag as the Games in South Korea opened on September 17.

His personal best in the marathon was 2 hours 41min 20sec.

Sierra Leone debuted at the Olympics in Mexico City in 1968, but the country was then absent at the next two editions before Moscow.

The African country has competed at every Summer Games since, without winning a medal.