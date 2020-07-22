Disgraced FIFA official Warner bidding for political return in Trinidad and Tobago

Disgraced former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner is pursuing a return to politics as a Member of Parliament (MP) in his native Trinidad and Tobago.

Warner – currently fighting extradition to the United States, where he has been charged with numerous corruption offences in connection with the FIFA scandal – has announced he will contest the next General Election on August 10.

The 77-year-old is running as an Independent Liberal Party candidate (ILP) for the Lopinot/Bon Air West seat in Parliament.

Warner is a former MP for Chaguanas West, resigning the position in April 2013 before being re-elected to the same role as an ILP candidate three months later.

He has previously served as the country's National Security Minister and Works and Transport Minister in a political career which has also not been devoid of controversy.

The disgraced former FIFA vice-president has continued to avoid extradition to the US to face corruption charges ©Getty Images

Warner was named in the United States Department of Justice indictment of several FIFA officials in 2015, but has avoided extradition from Trinidad and Tobago to face charges.

He has seen others implicated in the corruption scandal, which plunged FIFA into an unprecedented crisis and led to the downfall of former President Sepp Blatter, arrested and jailed, while he has been able to remain a free man in Trinidad and Tobago.

The former Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football President has argued that the extradition procedures against him are unlawful.

Warner is accused of 12 corruption offences, including racketeering, corruption and money laundering but denies wrongdoing.

Victory in next month's General Election would not make him immune from extradition, but could provide a boost to his so far successful attempts at avoiding being forced to face the charges in the US.