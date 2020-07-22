New Zealand's Winter Olympian Christy Prior has announced her retirement from the country's national snowboard team.

The 31-year-old slopestyle and big air specialist won five medals on the World Cup circuit during her career, including a pair of golds.

She also won silver and bronze medals at the Winter X Games and triumphed at the 2015 Burton European Open.

Prior, who was born in Devon in England, qualified for the semi-finals of the women's slopestyle at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics but was then injured in the warm-up so played no further part.

There was further disappointment for Prior before the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, as she was forced to begin her qualifying bid late after a knee injury kept her out for 18 months.

Christy Prior won two World Cup gold medals during her career ©Getty Images

She was provisionally selected for New Zealand's Olympic team but the last World Cup of the qualifying process fell victim to the weather and she was unable to secure the necessary quota spot.

"Christy was at the forefront of taking New Zealand snowboarding to the world stage," said Snow Sports NZ high performance director Nic Cavanagh.

"As an athlete she has stood out from her peers with her determination and work ethic and has inspired the next generation of NZ snowboarders to take on the world and win."