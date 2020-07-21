International University Sports Federation (FISU) Education Committee chairperson Verena Burk has welcomed the organisation staging its biennial World Forum online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Forum had been scheduled to take place in Budapest but will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 crisis.

FISU said preparations for the event, due to run from August 12 to 14, were continuing and were on track.

"Every two years, the FISU World Forum offers an opportunity for the entire FISU family to gather and to exchange ideas, contacts, and good practices in the field of university sports," said Burk.

"Despite this year’s situation worldwide, I am pleased that the FISU World Forum will be hosted digitally."

The Forum is scheduled to run from August 12 to 14 ©FISU

Burk added: "This pioneering event organised by FISU, the Hungarian University Sports Federation as well as the University of Physical Education of Budapest will allow students, officials and other partners involved in the University Sports Movement to share their respective vision and experiences."

FISU has also confirmed its student project, which usually takes place simultaneously during the Forum, will start prior to the event.

The pre-learning platform will be online and available from August 1 onwards.

A series of geographical workshops will be held after students have signalled their intention to enter, with the final projects set to be presented on the last day of the Forum.