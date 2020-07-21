The International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich has warned against the perils of computer fraud in the sport, which he has compared to chess' version of doping.

Dvorkovich was speaking as part of a joint online event between FIDE and the United Nations called "Chess for Recovery".

This event coincided with the celebration of International Chess Day on July 20 and came ahead of the first FIDE World Chess Online Olympiad, which is due to start tomorrow and run until August 30.

"Chess is still suffering because of fraud - computer fraud, we are fighting it," Dvorkovich said.

"It's not easy, but we should do it when it comes to an online game of chess.

We would like to thank IOC President Thomas Bach for the kind letter he sent to FIDE on the occasion of the #InternationalChessDay and the First Online Chess Olympiad. pic.twitter.com/JBhvAKTm5f — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 20, 2020

"We need to minimise risks and work on all this together, this is important for our partners and the media, we do not need scandals related to chess cheating.

"If we want to have good coverage of our events, good partners, we must be sure that chess is clean from computer doping.

"There is no real doping in chess, but there is computer doping that hits us - fighting it is one of the priority tasks for FIDE."

Technology has enabled cheating in chess with the most recent significant scandal coming in July 2019, when Igors Rausis was caught cheating in the Strasbourg Open, using a mobile phone in the bathroom.

Rausis, who competed for the Soviet Union, Latvia, Bangladesh and the Czech Republic, admitted to cheating and retired from chess after being handed a six-year ban from the sport by the FIDE Ethics Commission as well as stripping him of his Grandmaster title.