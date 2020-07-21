French sportswear company Le Coq Sportif has said there will be three different versions of the famous yellow jersey for the 2020 edition of the Tour de France.

The company will once again be in charge of manufacturing the jersey, which is given to the overall leader in the general classification of the Tour.

All three versions have been inspired by the brand's archives and the history of cycling's most prestigious race.

During the second and third stages, the leader will wear a jersey that is a continuation of the 100th anniversary of the yellow jersey of last year.

It will depict the Place Massena of Nice, the city of the Grand Départ of the 2020 Tour.

The Grand Départ is the start of the Tour and has been held in a number of European nations outside of France, with the 2021 race due to begin in Copenhagen.

Le Coq Sportif have revealed the three jerseys for this year's Tour ©Le Coq Sportif

From the fourth to the 20th stage, the overall leader will wear a jersey that pays tribute to the countryside, mountains, towns, cities and villages of France that are part of the race.

For the 21st stage, the winner of the race will wear a yellow jersey that depicts the Arc de Triomphe in Paris – the landmark that welcomes cyclists on the final day of racing.

"For its 46th year with the Tour de France, Le Coq Sportif is channeling its know-how into high-performance by making three jerseys that meet the riders' technical requirements," a statement said.

"The specific choice of materials, such as Lycra, polyurethane and silicone, allow efficient regulation of the body temperature in accordance with weather conditions.

"The flat seams as well as the panel of maximum breath-ability meshes on the back optimise air circulation, offering the leader a veritable second skin which is as aerodynamic as it is comfortable."

This year's Tour de France is due to be held between August 29 and September 20, having been moved from July due to the coronavirus crisis.