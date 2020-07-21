The Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) hosted a sports symposium to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the preparations for the re-arranged Tokyo 2020 Games.

Henry Tanday, the vice-president of the TOC, said the event allowed top sporting officials from the country to come together with members of the media.

Sixty people were invited to the gathering in all, which took place at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It was decided to hold the symposium as a beneficial activity in lieu of holding an event to celebrate Olympic Day on June 21.

Tanzania has already had to postpone an Olympic training camp after Tokyo 2020 was moved back a year due to the global health crisis.

Marathon runner Alphonce Simbu has qualified for the delayed Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Long distance runners Alphonce Simbu and Failuna Abdi Matanga are so far the only athletes from Tanzania to have booked their place at the Games.

Simbu won bronze in the marathon at the 2017 World Championships in London, while Matanga competes over 10,000 metres.

Tanzania has won two Olympic medals in its history, with both coming at the Moscow 1980 Games which opened 40 years ago this week.

Filbert Bayi, who is now the TOC secretary general, won silver in the 3,000m steeplechase, while Suleiman Nyambui won a medal of the same colour over 5,000m.