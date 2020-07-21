Athletes raise cash to help family of Para-badminton pioneer after COVID-19 death

Athletes raised money to ensure that Para-badminton pioneer Ramesh Tikaram's body could be released to his family, following his death from coronavirus.

Tikaram passed away in Bangalore aged 51 after a battle with COVID-19.

He is credited with introducing Para-badminton to India and became the first Indian to win a World Championship match in 2001.

A multi-discipline sportsman, Tikaram competed in shot put and discus at the Barcelona Paralympics in 1992 and also represented India at powerlifting.

He won an Arjuna Award – presented in India for outstanding achievement in sport – in 2002.

According to the Hindustan Times, the hospital would not hand over Tikaram's body to his family as they could not pay more than half of the bill.

Club thrower Amit Saroha said athletes paid to help release Ramesh Tikaram's body to his family ©Getty Images

It was then that fellow Para-athletes stepped in to help.

"As Para-athletes came to know about Arjuna awardee Tikaram's family plight, players pitched in and arranged the remaining amount in a couple of hours," said Amit Saroha, a double World Championship medallist in the club throw.

Tikaram was diagnosed with polio when he was two and is survived by his wife and two children.

After his badminton career he became a coach and administrator but the Hindustan Times said he also faced corruption allegations.

"Tikaram was the father of Para-badminton in India," said the country's doubles player Rakesh Pandey.