Yum China has been announced as the official retail food services sponsor of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as an official sponsor of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC).

The fast food restaurant has grown into the nation's leading catering company, and owns the exclusive rights to operate and sub-license some of the biggest chains in the world such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

It also owns other branches such as East Dawning, Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang, 33 years on from opening its first restaurant in Beijing in 1987.

The company boasts more than 9,200 restaurants in more than 1,400 cities and towns in China.

Speaking of the new partnership, chief executive of Yum China Joey Wat said: "We are honoured to support the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as an official sponsor.

Representatives from both organisations at the formal signing ©Beijing 2022

"At Yum China, we are committed to leveraging our brand influence, strong offline and online network, as well as over 20 million members to promote the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship.

"Building on our established connection with young people, we hope to inspire and motivate increased participation in winter sports and contribute to the Olympic Movement."

The likes of KFC and Pizza Hut will now be part of the Beijing 2022 food services, while Yum China plans to launch a series of Olympic-themed marketing campaigns to build awareness for the Games.

Beijing 2022 has now signed 32 sponsoring enterprises including 10 official partners.

Some of the largest names to back the Games include Bank of China, Air China, Tsingtao Beer and Yanjing Beer.