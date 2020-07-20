Brazilian Paralympic Committee promotes use of Be My Eyes app

The Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) has entered into partnership with Danish app Be My Eyes.

It means that the governing body will be able to offer increased support to visually impaired people who practice sport.

Be My Eyes connects blind and low-vision individuals with sighted volunteers and companies from all over the world, through live video calls.

The CPB is providing physical education professionals who take calls through the app.

They are then able to teach exercise classes, offer specialised assistance and answer other questions.

"I cannot use touch to correct the exercise, as we usually do in person," said CBP physical education professional Robert Rodrigues.

"I explain the exercise in detail, using simple and easy to understand language.

"I avoid technical terms to make it possible for anyone to practice."

Sixteen-year-old Sarai Guimarães is one visually impaired athlete who has tried out the service.

"It was pretty cool," she said.

"I was embarrassed at first to talk to someone I don't know.

"The teacher who attended me helped me a lot, especially with some exercises that were more complicated.

"I sweated and got tired afterwards."