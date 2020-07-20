The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) has confirmed the resignation of the organisation's chief executive Wang Dawei for "personal reasons".

Wang's resignation was received by the CBA Board on Saturday (July 18), with an interim Board meeting approving the request yesterday.

The Board ruled that the organisation's chairman Yao Ming, who was an eight-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star during his playing career, will preside over the CBA's daily work.

The CBA added that it will continue the development of its league as part of its 2.0 strategy and steadily advance its work, despite Wang's departure.

Wang had served as CBA chief executive since May 2019.

He had previously served as the senior vice-president and chief marketing officer of NBA China over a 10-year period.

The CBA regular season is ongoing after the coronavirus shutdown ©Getty Images

Wang's appointment to the position had been recommend by Yao, with the official tasked with improving China's top basketball league.

His responsibilities reportedly included overseeing the CBA's brand image, business development and competition management and increasing engagement with fans.

The CBA currently features 20 teams and has enjoyed a rise in popularity.

The current season resumed last month after the coronavirus pandemic, with the regular season due to conclude next week.