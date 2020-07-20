Kazakhstan's Para-athlete Aliya Rayeva is one of four women's finalists for the 2020 Hermann Gmeiner Award.

The prize is awarded to someone who grew up in a programme run by humanitarian organisation SOS Children's Villages International.

It recognises one man and one woman who have recovered from hardship to make a significant contribution to society.

Twenty-nine-year-old Rayeva competes in athletics and is now preparing for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games next year.

She has won several national medals and also works with young people who have impairments.

Rayeva was born with cerebral palsy and abandoned by her mother just days after her birth.

She underwent three major leg surgeries as a child and doctors were unsure if she would ever walk.

No other Asians have been nominated for either the men's or women's awards.

The winners are decided following a public vote which is accessible here.