Kim Kyung-Moon has been confirmed as South Korea's team manager for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic baseball tournament.

He is continuing in the post having led his country to the final of the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 last year, where the Koreans lost to Japan.

The 61-year-old's contract was due to expire this year, but it has been extended by the Korea Baseball Organization after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of this year's Olympics to 2021.

Moon is in his second spell as manager and already has Olympic pedigree after he coached the South Korean team to gold at Beijing 2008.

Kim Kyung-Moon is thrown into the air by his players after guiding South Korea to Beijing 2008 gold ©Getty Images

The sport was removed from the programme after the Games in China's capital, so South Korea will play in Tokyo as the reigning champions after both men's baseball and women's softball were reinstated.

South Korea's run to the Premier12 final last year booked their Tokyo 2020 place.

Hosts Japan, Mexico and Israel have also confirmed their spots.

Two more berths are available, with an Americas Qualifying Event and a Final Qualifying Event due to be played after being postponed this year because of COVID-19.