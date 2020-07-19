UniSport Australia has cancelled all Nationals events scheduled in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The decision comes after the International University Sports Federation (FISU) also cancelled the four remaining World University Championships which had been due to take place this year.

The events UniSport Australia has cancelled were either due to be rescheduled before the end of the year or had 2020 dates set.

Among the cancelled competitions are the 2020 UniSport Nationals Athletics, which had been scheduled for Canberra, and 3x3 basketball competition in Canberra.

Swimming, golf, cross-country, surfing, Twenty20 cricket and cheer and dance competitions have also been axed.

UniSport Australia has already had to postpone and cancel numerous events because of the pandemic.

The Indigenous Nationals is one example, with the event supposed to have taken place in Newcastle in June.

It has been given new dates of June 20 to 24 in 2021.

Australia has seen a spike in coronavirus cases ©Getty Images

"UniSport Australia remains vigilant and is constantly monitoring advice from the Australian Government, health agencies and universities," it said in a statement.

"We continue to encourage all student-athletes and members to continue to practice high standards in hygiene and should they feel ill with COVID-19 symptoms, to seek immediate advice from their doctor and follow government advice on self-isolation."

The organisation has staged some virtual competitions in place of traditional formats, while the UniSport Australia Esport Championships are due to begin on July 27.

Having once appeared on top of the virus outbreak, Australia is currently experiencing a second wave and 381 new cases were reported today.

The nation's death toll is at 122.