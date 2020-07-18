The Toronto Blue Jays have not been given permission to host Major League Baseball (MLB) games by the Canadian Government, meaning they will have to be based in the United States this season.

Toronto's first home game is schedule to be on July 29, meaning the team must act swiftly to find a new home.

The club's complex in Dunedin in Florida, normally used for spring training, is one possibility and was thought to be the back-up plan as MLB prepared to launch its truncated season.

However, Florida reported in excess of 10,300 new COVID-19 cases today and re-locating to a state where the deadly virus is so prevalent is far from ideal.

Sahlen Field, shortly across the border in Buffalo, is another option.

It is where the Buffalo Bisons, a minor-league affiliate of the Blue Jays, play, although concerns have been raised over its floodlights and the state of general facilities given social-distancing steps will need to be implemented.

"From the onset of discussions with league and government officials, the safety of the broader community - our fans - and the team remained the priority of everyone involved, and with that, the club completely respects the Federal Government’s decision," Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro said in a statement.

"Though our team will not be playing home games at Rogers Centre this summer, our players will take the field for the 2020 season with the same pride and passion representative of an entire nation.

"We cannot wait until the day comes that we can play in front of our fans again on Canadian soil."

The Toronto Blue Jays are the only non-American MLB team ©Getty Images

Marco Mendicino, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, explained the decision by citing how the regular-season schedule "would require repeated cross-border travel of Blue Jays players and staff, as well as opponent teams into and out of Canada.

"Of particular concern, the Toronto Blue Jays would be required to play in locations where the risk of virus transmission remains high."

The organisation had been given a National Interest Exemption Letter allowing them to stage pre-season preparations at Rogers Centre, with all players and staff staying in an adjacent hotel.

The Blue Jays' proposal for the regular season would have seen the opposition also staying at the venue.

They are the only MLB team not based in the US and Canada has done a far better job of flattening the curve than its neighbor to the south, hence travel across the border being controlled so tightly.

It last reported more than 1,000 new cases in a day on May 25.

The Canadian Government is allowing the National Hockey League to resume its season, with the Stanley Cup Playoffs in two Canadian hub cities - Toronto and Edmonton.

Crucially, there will be no cross-border travel once play begins and American teams can observe quarantine periods upon arrival.

MLB's 60-game regular season is scheduled to begin on July 23.