The redevelopment of the canoe slalom venue used for the Munich 1972 Olympic Games has started.

Work has now begun on improving the world’s oldest artificial canoe slalom course in Augsburg in Germany.

The €20 million (£18.1million/$22.9million) project is set to prepare the venue for the Canoe Slalom World Championships in 2022.

International Canoe Federation vice-president Thomas Konietzko attended a groundbreaking ceremony to signify the start of the work and claimed the course was a good example of the sustainability of Olympic venues.

"Sports and Olympic sports are often accused of losing sight of the sustainable use of sports facilities after major events, sometimes not without reason," he said.

"This groundbreaking ceremony is all the more important today because it shows that there are other good examples of sustainable use of sports facilities.

"Almost 50 years after the Games in Munich, this route has become a magnet for Ausburgers and paddlers from all over the world, who use the venue for their sporting activities and countless international competitions, World Cups, European Championships and World Championships."

ICF vice-president Thomas Konietzko attended a groundbreaking ceremony to signify the start of the redevelopment ©ICF

The renovation project will result in the modernisation of buildings and outdoor facilities, the capacity for new competition technology being added and general improvements made to the course.

Known locally as the 'Ice Channel', the Augsburg course has hosted three World Championships, the first back in 1957, and two European Championships.

It also regularly hosts ICF World Cup events.

Canoe slalom made its Olympic debut on the course at Munich 1972.

"When the world returns to Augsburg in 2022, the athletes will be amazed at what has become of this sports facility, and will be happy to be able to complete many more competitions on the world’s first artificial slalom course," Konietzko said.