A host of athletes are set to host activities as part of a five-day online event being organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and TOP Sponsor Airbnb following the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

Bookings for the event will open on July 22 with more than 100 Olympians and Paralympians, including Lex Gillette, Tatyana McFadden, Stephen Miller, Naomi Osaka, Yusra Mardini, Rui Hachimura and Allyson Felix offering experiences with some of those

It is scheduled to start on July 24 - the initial opening date of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games before the event was postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"At a time when it is difficult for people to gather and celebrate the exceptional performances of athletes, Airbnb is proud to host the summer festival which is a new way to experience the Paralympic and Olympic spirit online," Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia said.

"Guess will be able to connect and interact with some of the most elite competitors within the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, giving them even more reasons to cheer them on next year."

Visually impaired long jumper Lex Gillette will be among those being involved in the event ©Getty Images

Throughout the five days of programming across multiple time zones, the "Online Experiences" can be watched live or on replay on Airbnb, Olympic and Paralympic YouTube channels.

"Paralympians and para-athletes are masters of innovation and finding creative solutions to daily challenges they face," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"The summer festival of Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences celebrates this tenacity and gives para-athletes a platform to share their stories to empower others, while also offering a new earning opportunity especially needed during these difficult times."

Airbnb became a member of the IOC's The Olympic Partner sponsorship scheme last November.