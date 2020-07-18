PSA Foundation raise more than $40,000 for players impacted by coronavirus pandemic

More than $40,000 (£32,000/€35,000) has been distributed to players as part of a scheme launched by the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to help those suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "We Are One" fund is an initiative driven by the players, providing relief to those in need following the suspension of the PSA Tour.

The PSA Foundation - the charitable arm of the PSA - said it had achieved 85 per cent of its $75,000 (£60,000/€66,000) target.

More than half of the money has been distributed to those most in need, according to the PSA.

Contributions have been made by top players, as well as tournament promoters and fans.

The PSA World Tour has been suspended until at least August because of the COVID-19 crisis and no date has yet been set for its return.

"The generosity shown by the squash community has been extraordinary," said PSA Foundation manager Adriana Olaya.

The PSA Foundation is delighted to announce that $41,000 has already been distributed to players around the world from the 'We Are One' Fund 🙌



Find out more about how your donations and support is helping players during this time ⬇️https://t.co/8vtN3qAM5h #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/ZVejX6YaJd — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) July 15, 2020

"This is testament to the appreciation and respect earned by these players, who we all look forward to watching again when the PSA World Tour is able to safely resume.

"We have already distributed $40,000 to players across the World Rankings and a wide range of nationalities, with more applications currently being processed.

"With the uncertainty of a return date for the Tour, we need to make sure we keep the fund going, so we can reach all of those that need our support due to current financial difficulties."

World number 188 Miled Zarazua of Mexico said the money "has given me hope to continue training".

"It has made a big impact because regardless of how much I was given, it boosts my self-esteem and reassured my choice of doing the thing I love to do which is play squash," Zarazua added.

"I am very thankful to anyone who has contributed to this initiative.

"These are harsh times and solidarity is hard to find.

"I am sure your donations have eased pain.

"Rest assured that I am giving my 100 per cent in order for me to display my best level of squash once we get back."