A virtual version of the RideLondon cycling event is taking place on August 15 and 16 to help charities in the United Kingdom that have suffered financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's edition of the festival of cycling was cancelled in May because of the pandemic, however organisers are hoping to build on a successful initiative by London Marathon organisers, who arranged a virtual fundraising event which took place on the day the postponed London Marathon was originally due to take place.

The virtual alternative entitled My Prudential RideLondon is free to participate in and enables riders of all ages and abilities to cycle a range of distances - based on the events included in the traditional Prudential RideLondon weekend - from wherever they are in the world, while enabling them to raise valuable funds for charities at the same time.

Participants can take part in either the My Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100, 46 or 19, in which they complete a distance of either 100, 46 or 19 miles.

The fourth event is entitled the My Prudential RideLondon FreeCycle, which allows participants to set their own challenge of any distance which can be completed on any self-propelled item, for example bikes, push scooters, skateboards, trikes, balance bikes, rollerskates or wheelchairs.

My Prudential RideLondon is based on The 2.6 Challenge, a fundraising event set up in April to replace the postponed London Marathon.

Thousands of people took part in unusual activities based around the numbers 2.6 and 26, and raised more than £4.6 million ($5.7 million/€5 million) for charities in the United Kingdom, which were predicted to suffer a £4 billion ($5 billion/€4.3 billion) shortfall due to the impact of the pandemic.

"After the disappointment of the cancellation of Prudential RideLondon, we were determined to create something special for our riders, partners and the hundreds of charities that rely on the event for vital income," said RideLondon event director Hugh Brasher, who holds the equivalent role for the London Marathon.

"Charities desperately need help to continue to provide vital services to every sector of society and fund critical research.

RideLondon event director Hugh Brasher says the newly created virtual event will raise valuable funds for charities ©Getty Images

"In this socially-distanced world, it’s also vitally important to encourage people to get on two wheels rather than use public transport.

"The My Prudential RideLondon campaign has been created to achieve both these aims.

"My Prudential RideLondon is completely free and offers a fundraising challenge for everyone, whether that’s an amateur rider doing 100 miles or a family enjoying a one kilometre bike ride together.

"It can be done wherever you are and at any time on August 15 or 16.

"Whatever you do, we urge you to raise funds for a charity of your choice – and have fun!"

In order to enhance the experience of riders participating virtually a new My Prudential RideLondon application will be available to download during the event week.

The app will include a GPS function that enables friends and family to follow a rider’s progress on the virtual Prudential RideLondon route, the creation of a personalised Prudential RideLondon certificate that shows the rider’s completed route and ride time, selfie frames to give riders personalised Prudential RideLondon finisher photographs and a direct donation button through to each rider’s fundraising page.

The United Kingdom Government's guidance on cycling must be followed during the completion of the virtual activities.

Prudential RideLondon first took place in 2013 as a legacy event from the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Since its inception it has welcomed 100,000 riders of all ages and abilities while also raising more than £77 million ($96 million/€84 million) for charity.