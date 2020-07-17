IOC claim up to 15 parties have expressed interest in hosting Olympic events

Up to 15 parties have expressed an interest in hosting future Olympic events, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) claimed today.

The IOC said the parties had entered into discussions with the Future Host Commissions, the powerful group which identifies and recommends potential venues for the Olympic and Youth Olympic Games.

The IOC did not specify the countries, regions or cities, nor did it reveal which events they are interested in staging.

But the organisation claimed some parties are "simultaneously exploring the possibility of organising a summer or a winter edition."

Reports were provided to the virtual IOC Session by the Summer and Winter Future Host Commissions, chaired by Norway's Kristin Kloster Aasen and Romania's Octavian Morariu, respectively, but were not immediately made available by the IOC.

The IOC acknowledged interested parties "might need to re-focus their efforts at the moment" due to the coronavirus pandemic, which the organisation has admitted is likely to impact future Olympic Games.

Queensland, the front-runner in the race to host the 2032 Olympics, has put its bid on hold because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Flexibility is one of the key drivers of the new approach, which means discussions can follow different cadences according to each context," the IOC said in a statement.

The virtual IOC Session received a report from the two Future Host Commissions ©IOC

The IOC had previously revealed Barcelona, Salt Lake City and Sapporo are interested in hosting a future Winter Olympic Games.

Sapporo is considered the favourite to host the 2030 Games and the Japanese city appeared to be in line to be awarded the event until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The pandemic has also been cited among the reasons why the IOC has postponed the 2022 Youth Olympics in Dakar to 2026.

At least four countries - Colombia, India, Russia and Thailand - had entered into dialogue with the IOC on potentially hosting the 2026 Youth Olympics.

Bach told the four nations that they would be in a "privileged position" for the 2030 event, and that he was "sure they will understand the situation."

Gangwon Province is due to stage the Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2024.