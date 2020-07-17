Gabor Felegyi has been appointed as interim competitions director of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

As interim competitions director, Felegyi’s key objective is to deliver the return of ITTF events safely during the remainder of 2020, with table tennis currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is also set to work closely with the World Table Tennis (WTT) events team to implement a new structure from 2021 onwards.

Felegyi was appointed following the departure of Vicky Eleftheriade, who spent 11 years with the ITTF, holding the position of competitions director in her final two years.

Eleftheriade will remain with the ITTF as a consultant on a short-term basis.

"In recent years, Vicky Eleftheriade has built up the competitions department into a well-managed, efficiently operated and successful team of hard-working, passionate people, who have ensured our competitions were run at the highest level of integrity and professionalism, leaving a strong legacy for the future," said ITTF chief executive and World Table Tennis director Steve Dainton.

"We now welcome Gabor into his new role and we are confident that, through his rich experiences both in and outside table tennis, the competitions department will continue to excel and put on first-class events for our athletes and fans."

Gabor Felegyi will aim to deliver the safe return of ITTF competitions after the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

Felegyi joined the ITTF in September 2019 as ITTF World Table Tennis Championships project manager.

He has previous experience as secretary general of the Hungarian Table Tennis Association and director of the Organising Committee responsible for delivering the Liebherr 2019 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest.

Prior to that, he gained experience in the business and political spheres in Hungary.

"First of all, I would like to thank Vicky Eleftheriade for the fantastic job she has done at the ITTF, leaving an extremely well-run competitions department," Felegyi said.

"I am honoured to be directing the team on an interim basis and I am excited about what we are setting out to achieve.

"We are all fully committed to delivering the return of international table tennis events, and to manage this as soon as possible in a safe manner is my top priority."