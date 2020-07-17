Jaworski and Werthein elected to IOC Executive Board as Coates and Ser Miang confirmed as vice-presidents

Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski of the Philippines and Argentina's Gerardo Werthein have been elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board after four rounds of voting at the virtual IOC Session.

Australia's John Coates and Ng Ser Miang of Singapore have regained their positions as IOC vice-presidents as the two officials, the only candidates for the roles vacated by Uğur Erdener and Juan Antonio Samaranch, were confirmed at the Session.

IOC Olympic Education Commission chair Jaworski and Werthein, head of the Digital and Technology Commission and the President of the Buenos Aires 2018 Organising Committee, replace Ser Miang and Ukraine's Sergey Bubka.

Jaworski, the first Asian woman to become part of the Executive Board, was elected in the third round after receiving 45 votes, one more than Werthein, who secured a place on the ruling body after gaining 48 votes in the fourth.

Werthein, considered a key ally of Bach in recent years, effectively takes over Samaranch's mantle as the Spanish-speaking Executive Board member.

They will each immediately begin their first four-year terms.

Ethiopia's Dagmawit Berhane and Belgian Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, chairman of the Paris 2024 Coordination Commission, were also standing but failed with their respective election bids.

Berhane, a member of the IOC Finance Commission and the group responsible for proposing officials for IOC membership, received 24 votes in the fourth round, six more than Beckers-Vieujant.

No majority was reached in either the first or second rounds of voting.

Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski was elected to the Executive Board in the third round of voting ©Getty Images

Coates and Ser Miang were unanimously approved as vice-presidents, succeeding Erdener and Samaranch, whose terms concluded at the virtual Session.

Both Coates, head of the Australian Olympic Committee and chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission, and Ser Miang have previously served as vice-presidents.

Coates is able to stand again after stepping down from the Executive Board for the minimum two-year period, while Ser Miang returned to the ruling body in 2016 following a three-year absence.

Coates was a vice-president from 2013 to 2017 and is set to hold the role until 2024, when his term on the IOC is due to conclude.

The Australian, who reached the age limit of 70 in May, had his term extended at last year's IOC Session in Lausanne in June "due to his important role as chair of the IOC Legal Affairs Commission".

Ser Miang, the longstanding chairman of the IOC Finance Commission, served as an IOC vice-president from 2009 to 2013.

He departed the Executive Board in 2013 after reaching the end of his term before returning in 2016.

His place on the ruling body became available after he submitted his intention to run for vice-president.

Ser Miang can remain an IOC member until he turns 80 as he was elected to the organisation prior to 1999.