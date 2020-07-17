UK Government to pilot spectators at sporting events over the next month

The Government of the United Kingdom has announced it will trial a pilot scheme where a small number of sporting events will be allowed spectators in late July and early August.

The pilot is being held with a view to reopening competition venues for fans, with social distancing measures in place, from October.

Events selected for the initial pilot will be both indoors and outdoors across various sports including two men's county cricket friendly matches between Surrey and Middlesex on July 26 and 27 at the Oval in London.

Other events set to be trialled include the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield from July 31 and Glorious Goodwood, one of the major flat racing meetings in the UK's horse racing calendar, on August 1.

More piloted events are set to be announced in the future with a view to allowing fans at sporting events from October 1, if the health situation permits.

This guidance was developed with UK Sport in consultation with the deputy chief medical officers of England, Public Health England, the Sports Grounds Safety Authority and police and medical representatives across Olympic, Paralympic and professional sports governing bodies.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "For months millions of us have felt the void of being unable to go to the match to support our team or attend a top-class sporting event.

"So I am pleased that we are now able to move forward with a plan to help venues safely reopen their doors to fans.

Fans are still not permitted to return to football stadiums despite play resuming ©Getty Images

"I recognise that not every sport, team or club has the benefit of huge commercial revenue, and it is often their dedicated fans that are the lifeblood which helps keep them going.

"By working closely with sports and medical experts, these pilots will help ensure the safe return of fans to stadia.

"Although it will remain some time before venues are full to capacity, this is a major step in the right direction for the resumption of live spectator sport across the country."

These guidelines would include competition partners giving spectators information on the steps ahead of purchasing tickets as well as spectators agreeing to a code which would make them fully responsible for themselves and others to not attend if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Social distancing will be observed through seating arrangements and spectators will be asked to avoid public transport, but a transport management plan will be in place if needed.

Crowd control measures for entering and exiting will also be in place, additional hygiene facilities will be in place and screens and barriers will be encouraged for those working in catering or betting where social distancing is not possible.

Floor markings will be developed to enforce social distancing while other measures under consideration include additional isolation rooms and screening when entering the venue.

Elite sport has been closed to spectators in the UK since March 23 due to the pandemic, with the nation being one of the worst-affected in the world with more than 45,000 deaths reported.