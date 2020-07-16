Four-time freestyle wrestling world champion Jordan Burroughs intends to compete at Paris 2024, when he will be 36 years of age.

The American, who won 74-kilogram world titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, revealed in a blog post that the current Olympic cycle will not be his last.

"Over the last three months I’ve had a considerable amount of time to think about my future”, Burroughs wrote.

"Is it my time?

"Should I walk away?

"Will this Olympic cycle be the last for me?

"Should I leave my shoes on the mat and move on to the next season of life?

"The answer is simple - not yet.”

Burroughs already has one Olympic gold, won at London 2012, but failed to medal at Rio 2016.

He went to the University of Nebraska, winning two national collegiate titles, and has been training in the state for 14 years, staying there after he graduated.

However, after the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games which are now set to take place next year, Burroughs plans to relocate and join the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center.

Jordan Burroughs won Olympic gold at London 2012 - Paris 2024 would likely be his fourth Olympics ©Getty Images

“I’m going home” he wrote, referencing the fact he will be just 23 miles from his hometown of Sicklerville, New Jersey.

"I’m a true believer that the greatest work I will ever do will not be on the wrestling mat.

"An athlete’s legacy extends far beyond what they’re able to accomplish on the field of play.

"I have the ability and the voice to empower and lead the young men and women of the next generation, and I want to do that in the same place that I began.

"There’s no place like home.

"Now let’s go win some more gold.”

In addition to four world titles, Burroughs has won three World Championship bronze medals and three Pan American Games golds.

One of those world titles was won in Paris and only one American, John Smith, has won more combined world and Olympic freestyle wrestling titles than Burroughs.