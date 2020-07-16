British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa to remain as scheduled and clash with Olympics

The British and Irish Lions and South Africa Rugby have confirmed that the 2021 tour of South Africa is set to go ahead as scheduled despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It means that the tour will occur during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, starting on July 3 and concluding on August 7 as eight matches are timetabled over six weeks.

The tour culminates with three matches against South Africa - two in Johannesburg and one in Cape Town.

The first of the games against South Africa is on July 24, the day after Tokyo 2020's Opening Ceremony.

Two of eight matches will be played on a Wednesday, while the remaining six will take place on consecutive Saturdays.

The Tour will start against Super Rugby side Stormers at Cape Town Stadium.

The Lions will also play an invitational South African side as well as South Africa A, the Bulls and the Sharks.

Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg - the venue of the 1995 Rugby World Cup final - will host the last test match on August 7.

South Africa beat the Lions 2-1 in 2009 ©Getty Images

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of disruption to the sporting calendar, but after extensive discussions we are now able to confirm that the Tour dates are as previously announced," said Ben Calveley, British and Irish Lions managing director.

"An enormous amount of planning, especially from a logistical perspective, goes into putting on a Lions series, so it was crucial that a decision was agreed upon in good time.

"I am particularly pleased that we are able to provide some clarity for all those Lions supporters eager to travel to South Africa next summer."

The British and Irish Lions have toured South Africa on 13 previous occasions, with the first coming on 1891.

The Sprinboks won the series 2-1 when they last visited in 2009.

Jurie Roux, chief executive of SA Rugby, added: "We're delighted to confirm the Tour dates remain the same.

"The whole of South Africa is looking forward to welcoming the Lions and we continue progressing our plans to provide travelling supporters with a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Winger Cheslin Kolbe, who won the World Cup with South Africa last year, is set to be among those playing after the postponement of Tokyo 2020 led to him choosing the Lions tour over an Olympic Games.