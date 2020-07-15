Tokyo 2020 and FINA eye alternations to marathon swimming course

Tokyo 2020 and the International Swimming Federation (FINA) are set to alter the marathon swimming course for the postponed Olympic Games in the Japanese capital.

The 10-kilometre marathon swimming events are currently scheduled to take place at the Odaiba Marine Park.

According to Kyodo News, Tokyo 2020 and FINA are examining potential changes to the current course which comprises of six laps of a 1.66-kilometre circuit.

The amendments are reportedly due to the significantly different tidal conditions forecast in 2021, with suggestions the depth of the water at some parts of the course would be a metre shallower compared to this year's initial schedule.

A potential move to another part of the Tokyo Bay area is under consideration.

The women’s marathon swimming event is scheduled to take place on August 4 next year, having originally been due to take place on August 5 in 2020.

The men's race is due to be held on August 5 in 2021, moving from the original date of August 6 this year.

Concerns over the summer heat in Tokyo have been raised in the build-up to the Games regarding the marathon swimming events.

Several athletes voiced concerns following the marathon swimming test event last August.

Heat concerns have previously been raised around the marathon swimming event ©Getty Images

FINA rules state that athletes cannot race in open water swimming events when the water temperature is higher than 31 degrees Celsius.

Tokyo 2020 earlier this year confirmed changes to both the Olympic and Paralympic men's and women's individual triathlon course.

Both races are also due to take place at Odaiba Marine Park, a small island in Tokyo Bay.

The time of the triathlon races was moved to 6.30am back in December due to heat concerns.

The time is an hour earlier than initially planned.

According to SwimSwam, FINA has also extended the qualification window for swimmers to Tokyo 2020.

The qualification window will now close on June 27 next year, although the deadline for relays will come on May 31.

insidethegames has contacted FINA for a comment.