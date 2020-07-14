Niels Nygaard has made his first visit to the headquarters of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) as Acting President following the death of Janez Kocijančič as the organisation returned to work at its Rome base after disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Nygaard "commended the team for their excellent work during the lockdown period, in particular for helping the EOC leadership adapt seamlessly to the new technological realities of conducting business under COVID-19 restrictions" during his visit, the EOC said.

The Dane, elevated to the top job at the EOC on an acting basis after Kocijančič died at the age of 78 following a short illness, also met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach earlier this month.

Nygaard became the first official to meet with Bach at the IOC's headquarters in Lausanne since the start of the lockdown imposed in Switzerland in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bach and the acting EOC head discussed "matters of mutual interest relating to sport in Europe", according to the continental body.

Niels Nygaard, second right, is set to remain Acting EOC President until at least 2021 ©Getty Images

Nygaard, the first vice-president of the EOC, will remain in the position until the next election, scheduled to be held in 2021.

He is due to lead a delegation which will travel to Kraków and the Małopolska region from July 26 to 29 to inspect preparations for the 2023 European Games.

The EOC said it also "remains firmly committed to assisting the European National Olympic Committees during the pandemic, which, while appearing to improve in many countries across the continent, remains a considerable hindrance to the resumption of most sports in Europe".

The EOC announced last month that it would distribute $2.8 million (£2.2 million/€2.5 million) to the continent's National Olympic Committees to support their needs and preparations for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.