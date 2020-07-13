International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) deputy president Khalil Al-Mohannadi has been appointed to the newly formed World Table Tennis (WTT) Board.

The Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) President is the latest addition to the Board, following confirmation last month that China's Liu Guoliang will serve as its chair.

It is claimed Al-Mohannadi brings experience to the newly formed body, having been an ITTF deputy president since 2014 and previously holding the role from 2005 to 2009.

He also served as ITTF vice-president from 2009 to 2014.

Al-Mohannadi has been credited with contributing to the ITTF strategic plan in 2018 and aiding its efforts to improve governance, while his leadership of the QTTA is claimed to have increased the profile of the sport in Qatar and the Middle East.

"WTT is providing table tennis the platform it needs in order to grow and become one of the biggest sports on the planet, so I am truly excited to be involved in the leadership of WTT," Al-Mohannadi said.

"In recent years, we have improved table tennis' status globally, but now we have an incredible opportunity to achieve our ambitious goals for the future.”

WTT was set up by the ITTF in August 2019 and formally announced in March.

It aims to modernise the commercial business activities of table tennis and is expected to lead to the introduction of a series of new events, with the promise of increased prize money and a more modern experience for fans, broadcasters, players and hosts.

WTT has also promised to deliver world-renowned commercial partners and investors, an exclusive women's tour to further promote the women's game and unrivalled development and high-performance opportunities for future stars.

The appointment of Al-Mohannadi comes two months on from the Qatari being one of two officials to criticise the leadership of ITTF President Thomas Weikert.

Al-Mohannadi and executive vice-president for finance Petra Sörling questioned the German's ability to lead the worldwide body and expressed hope that he is not re-elected next year.

In the letter, sent to members of the ITTF by the Swedish Table Tennis Association, the two high-ranking officials claimed to offer "a new direction for the ITTF membership under the leadership of a new President".

Liu Guoliang will serve as WTT chair ©World Table Tennis

Al-Mohannadi and Sörling raised several concerns over Weikert's management of the ITTF, ranging from his handling of the coronavirus crisis to allegations that he has been placing his own interests above those of the Federation.

Weikert told insidethegames he rejected "across the board" the "sweeping and unspecified" allegations they made in their statement.

The official has now welcomed the appointment of Al-Mohannadi to the WTT Board.

"Khalil Al-Mohannadi has achieved so much for our sport already and it is fantastic news for the table tennis community that his rich experience and expertise will be utilised for the benefit of WTT," he said.

"The future of table tennis is looking brighter than ever."

The WTT Council, led by Liu, will consist of key table tennis stakeholders.

Liu triumphed in the men's singles and doubles at Atlanta 1996, and also won two singles and two doubles world titles during his career.

Following retirement in 2001, Liu was appointed as head coach of the Chinese men's table tennis team.

He oversaw the accumulation of five Olympic gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze across Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

In 2018, Liu was elected Chinese Table Tennis Association President.