Webinars held in Iran to teach students about FISU events

Webinars have been held in Iran to teach students in the country about International University Sports Federation (FISU) events.

The National University Sports Federation of Iran (NUSF) organised the sessions alongside the Sport Sciences Research Institute of Iran (SSRI).

Information provided included details about FISU's sporting and educational events, as well as explanations on FISU's history and structure.

The first webinar featured the Summer and Winter World University Games, the World University Championships and the University World Cups.

The FISU World Forum, the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy, the FISU Conference and the International Day of University Sport were also covered.

In the second webinar, the aim was to stress the importance of volunteers in holding sports events.

Iran is promoting the importance of volunteering in university sport ©NUSF

The NUSF has already formed a volunteer organisation which includes 70 student members from different universities.

An SSRI volunteer association boasts around 200 members.

There are now plans for further webinars and educational courses to develop volunteer culture.

Iran finished ninth on the medals table at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples, winning seven gold medals.