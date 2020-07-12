The French Taekwondo Federation (FFTDA) has been awarded a cash grant to help support female athletes.

Française des Jeux, the operator of France's national lottery, has split a pot of €100,000 (£89,000/$113,000) between five sporting governing bodies as part of its "Performance for Women" project.

All of the governing bodies, which will receive €20,000 (£18,000/€22,000) each, submitted projects to help the development of women's sport.

The FFTDA proposal was for an improved video system, which will allow for more precise analysis of the performances of their women's squad.

This idea was successful alongside bids from the French bodies for cycling, skating, table tennis and canoeing.

Fifteen projects were put forward for a share of the cash in all.

Haby Niaré won Olympic silver for France at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

France's women won a taekwondo medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, after Haby Niaré clinched silver in the 67 kilograms welterweight class.

Niaré lost to Oh Hye-ri of South Korea in the final.

The two bronze medals France won at the most recent World Championships, in Manchester in 2019, were also won by women.

Magda Wiet-Hénin claimed a share of the podium at 62kg and Marie-Paule Blé did the same at 73kg.