This year's World Junior Wushu Championships have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Wushu Federation (IWUF) confirmed that the eighth edition of the youth event could not go ahead in Morocco's capital Rabat as planned.

Action was supposed to take place between December 12 and 19, with the Royal Moroccan Wushu Federation serving as organisers.

The IWUF said the Championships will now take place at a "later time".

First held in 2006, the World Junior Wushu Championships takes place biennially and features taolu and sanda competition for both boys and girls.

The event will now take place at a "later time" ©IWUF

The last edition was held in Brasilia in 2018.

Like all other sports, wushu has been affected by the global health crisis with a number of events postponed or cancelled.

In May, the IWUF announced the postponement of the World Taijiquan Championships in Catania in Italy.

Morocco has recorded more than 15,000 coronavirus cases, and nearly 250 people have died in the country.