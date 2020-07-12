The International Surfing Association (ISA) has held a virtual seminar on Para-surfing in Spanish for the first time.

Gustavo Corrales, an ISA course presenter from Costa Rica, ran the session alongside Chilean coach Cristian Encalada.

More than 300 athletes and Para-surfing instructors took part, from 14 countries in Latin America.

A number of topics were covered including surfing's goal of being accepted to the Paralympic Games programme.

Other topics included judging criteria and training techniques.

The International Surfing Association are aiming for Paralympic inclusion ©Getty Images

The seminar allowed people from countries where Para-surfing is already established to share their expertise with nations which are looking to begin their programmes.

Future online meetings are now planned about Para-surfing, with the next gathering set to cover rankings and classifications.

"The success of the meeting has led to the planning of future online workshops to educate, inform, empower and continue to grow the sport together towards the professionalisation of all those involved in Para-surfing who can play a role in the sport's push towards Paralympic inclusion," the ISA said.