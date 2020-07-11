The World Curling Academy has launched its first online certificate course teaching the basic knowledge of maintaining curling ice.

The ice technician level one course aims to teach equipment maintenance, basics of refrigeration, air systems, dehumidification and water quality, pebbling and scraping techniques and a working knowledge of curling stones.

It is one part of the requirements needed to become a certified World Curling Academy level one ice technician.

Participants are also required to pass an in-person assessment to complete the certification.

"This has been over a year in development and I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to see the first of our certification courses published on the World Curling Academy," Scott Arnold, World Curling Federation’s (WCF) head of development, said.

"Based on the WCF's curling ice explained manual, the ice technician level one online course will be the beginning of the education journey for anyone interested in making curling ice.

"Over the coming months, umpire level one and technical coach level one will be launched on the Academy site allowing anyone with internet access the ability to learn about those disciplines.

"Having this global reach has been a development challenge for the Federation and the Academy allows us to overcome it."

WCF head of development Scott Arnold has revealed his delight at the launch of the World Curling Academy's first online course aimed at teaching a basic knowledge of maintaining curling ice ©WCF

Arnold thanked those involved in the launch of the Academy.

"I would be remiss if I did not thank our education partner, World Academy of Sport, the members of our curriculum advisory groups, and my fellow staff for all of their hard work in launching the Academy," he said.

The World Curling Academy is a partnership between the WCF and the World Academy of Sport.

It aims to provide education and certification for all aspects of curling, as well as distributing resources to develop and grow the sport worldwide.

In the coming months, the World Curling Academy's online resources will be expanded to include umpiring and coaching courses.

Once the site is fully populated, the course selection will include three levels of certification for ice technicians and technical coaches, four levels of certification for umpires and one level of certification for team coaches.