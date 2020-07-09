The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board approved an updated and balanced budget for 2020.

With the Paralympics now taking place in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5 2021, the IPC's budget for 2020 was updated to take the postponement into account.

This included savings of €1.7 million (£1.5 million/$1.9 million) that had been made by operational departments.

Nineteen staff have also been put on furlough due to a decrease in their day-to-day workload.

Framework budgets for 2021 and 2022, which highlighted the impact the coronavirus pandemic could have on the IPC’s finances over the coming years, were then presented.

IPC President Andrew Parsons had acknowledged his organisation would face cash flow issues soon after the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

On the final day of the Governing Board meeting, IPC vice-president Duane Kale presented key findings and feedback on the governance review reform proposal which was first published in October 2019.

Following feedback from members and further Board consultation, the IPC will publish an updated governance review proposal later this year, highlighting all updates.

A further round of consultation is then set to take place with the IPC membership.

IPC President Andrew Parsons is set to speak with IPC members and athlete representatives to inform them of the key outcomes of the Governing Board meeting ©Getty Images

Some elements of the IPC governance review will be put forward to a vote at the 2021 IPC General Assembly, while matters that relate to Governing Board composition and membership will be put back to the 2022 IPC membership gathering, due to 2021 being an election year.

As part of the governance review, the IPC Governing Board approved a proposed framework for negotiations with the World Dance Sport Federation, concerning the transfer of governance of World Para Dance Sport.

Other topics discussed included preparations for Tokyo 2020 and classification issues.

The Governing Board met virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Parsons set to hold a series of calls over the coming days with IPC members and athlete representatives to inform them of the key outcomes from the meeting.

"The 85th IPC Governing Board meeting was the first time in the IPC’s history that the members could not meet in person," Parsons said.

"Much of the meeting was dominated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic not just on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, but across the IPC and wider Paralympic Movement.

"The Tokyo 2020 presentation was reassuring and gave the Board confidence about the measures the Organising Committee is taking to re-plan the Paralympic Games next summer.

"Classification ahead of the Games is clearly going to be a challenge for everyone due to the uncertainty of the sporting calendar, but the IPC management team is planning for multiple scenarios and proposing a range of solutions."