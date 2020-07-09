Adam Roczek is set to remain President of the European University Sports Association (EUSA) until next year after the organisation postponed its 2020 General Assembly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Polish official's term at the helm of the continental body has effectively been extended following the decision from the EUSA Executive Committee to push back the event, which had been scheduled for October, to 2021.

Roczek was up for re-election at this year's General Assembly, having completed his second four-year term.

Under the EUSA's statutes, he is able to serve one final stint at the helm of the organisation as it allows for elected officials to hold their positions for a maximum of three consecutive four-year terms.

The decision to postpone the EUSA General Assembly was made during a virtual meeting of the organisation's Executive Committee ©EUSA

It is not yet clear whether Roczek, a member of the International University Sports Federation Executive Committee as the continental delegate for Europe, will stand for re-election.

The EUSA said its Executive Committee had unanimously decided to postpone the General Assembly "due to the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, restrictions in travel and to secure the safety of participants".

An online meeting with Member Federations is set to be held online later this year, the EUSA said, but this has not been given the status of a General Assembly.