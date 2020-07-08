This year's Ryder Cup in the United States has been postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers confirmed the contest between Europe and the US, which had been due to take place from September 25 to 27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, had been rescheduled for similar dates next year.

It is now set to be played at the same venue from September 24 to 26, just over six weeks after the conclusion of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The decision to push back the 2020 event to 2021 means the Ryder Cup will now shift from an even-year biennial slot to odd years, with the 2022 edition in Rome moving to 2023.

The 2021 Presidents Cup - which involves the US and an international rest of the world team, minus Europe - has also been postponed by a year.

The competition, initially due to be held at the at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from September 30 to October 3 next year, will now be staged between September 19 and 25 2022.

The Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) of America and the European Tour, who jointly organise the Ryder Cup, had been expected to postpone the biennial event due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Some of the world's top players had expressed opposition to the Ryder Cup, one of the biggest prizes in golf, going ahead behind closed doors.

This year's Ryder Cup had been due to take place at Whistling Straits in September ©Getty Images

PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh said rescheduling the competition was the right decision and that playing it without fans was "not a realistic option".

"Unlike other major sporting events that are played in existing stadiums, we had to make a decision now about building facilities to host the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits," Waugh said.

"It became clear that as of today, our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin could not give us certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible.

"Given that uncertainty, we knew rescheduling was the right call.

"As disappointing as this is, our mandate to do all we can to safeguard public health is what matters most.

"The spectators who support both the US and European sides are what make the Ryder Cup such a unique and compelling event and playing without them was not a realistic option."

Golf is one of the few sports to get back underway during the pandemic, with the PGA Tour resuming last month.

Events so far have been spectator-less, but it is planned to allow a limited number of fans to attend The Memorial Tournament from July 16 to 19 at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

The European Tour is scheduled to begin on July 22 with the British Masters, set to take place behind closed doors.