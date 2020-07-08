United World Wrestling (UWW) has launched its online academy after more than a year of development.

The resource offers education, certification and career advancement programmes to wrestlers, coaches, referees and administrators.

Included so far is an online rules test, the "Ready to Wrestle" programme, an introduction to coaching course and the "Wrestle4Fun" programme.

Scientific journals and anti-doping information is also available, as well as videos covering techniques and strength and conditioning

"The launch of UWW's academy has taken incredible energy and I think that right now is the perfect time to introduce it to our community," said UWW President Nenad Lalovic, an International Olympic Committee Executive Board member.

The academy has been launched after more than a year of development ©UWW

"The IT and development departments have created this online resource to assist with remote learning and as an opportunity in the middle of this unprecedented pandemic for coaches and referees to complete additional certifications."

There are plans to expand the academy this month with a level two coaching course and more resources for referees.

"Our educators will be saving a tremendous amount of time because we can teach theory online while the educators will have more time to practice the technical aspects," said UWW development director Deqa Niamkey.

The academy can be found here.